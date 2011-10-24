NINA TASSLER

I think we’ve all learned that social media is now a

global force that influences our lives and business in

ways we never imagined. It literally played a part in

seismic social and political movements in the Middle

East this year and has been the front line of information

coming from national and worldwide disasters. Drilling

down to our business, platforms such as Facebook,

Twitter and YouTube are now established cultural barometers

and drivers for conversation about our news, entertainment and sports programming. In fact, it feels

like it was a year in which social media truly became

embedded in everything we do on a daily basis, particularly

in marketing, and as another tool in measuring audience

behavior. It still may not directly impact most of

our programming decisions, as those factors still have to

be driven by creative and commercial factors, but social

media will forevermore be a force in our world.