NINA TASSLER
By BCST Staff
I think we’ve all learned that social media is now a
global force that influences our lives and business in
ways we never imagined. It literally played a part in
seismic social and political movements in the Middle
East this year and has been the front line of information
coming from national and worldwide disasters. Drilling
down to our business, platforms such as Facebook,
Twitter and YouTube are now established cultural barometers
and drivers for conversation about our news, entertainment and sports programming. In fact, it feels
like it was a year in which social media truly became
embedded in everything we do on a daily basis, particularly
in marketing, and as another tool in measuring audience
behavior. It still may not directly impact most of
our programming decisions, as those factors still have to
be driven by creative and commercial factors, but social
media will forevermore be a force in our world.
