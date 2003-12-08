Nightly, But Later

Maybe some viewers don’t mind watching old news. That’s the thinking at Comcast, which offers replays of NBC Nightly News and local news from NBC-owned WCAU(TV) Philadelphia on its free video-on-demand service.

Comcast Senior VP of Marketing and New Products Andy Addis says orders for the news products are "in the thousands" and many users are opting to watch between 8 and 9 p.m. Addis said Comcast and NBC are talking about renewing their deal for next year.