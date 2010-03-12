‘Nightline’ Keeps Its Chin Up

As the late-night debacle at NBC turned the daypart

into must-see TV, the ABC news program Nightline

methodically stuck to its knitting, staying out

of the fray while other ABC News programs reported

on the intrigue.

With Jay Leno preparing to return to The Tonight

Show, where he dominated for many seasons,

Nightline now fi nds itself in the thick of the

battle. And executive producer James Goldston

has a simple plan for what he knows will be

tougher competition.

"We put on the best show we can every night," he says. “It will

be tough. But it’s always tough.” And Goldston hopes to raise

the show’s profile this summer by venturing into primetime with

multiple one-hour specials.

Industry observers do not expect Leno, who will retake his

Tonight Show perch beginning March 1 after the conclusion of

NBC’s coverage of the Vancouver Winter Olympics, to suffer any

lasting damage, though he was often cast as the villain in the latenight

kerfuffle. But with David Letterman’s Late Show on CBS

resurgent this season and Leno poised to potentially regain his

late-night audience, Nightline could fi nd itself on the defensive.

“There have been many articles written and much debate about

Nightline’s demise over the years,” Goldston notes. “At this point,

I think the show is stronger than ever.”

But Nightline has nevertheless been at the center of occasional

and well-publicized internal tugs-of-war at ABC, with executives

in Burbank making no secret of an apparent intermittent desire to

wrest the 11:35 p.m. time period from the news division. Inside

ABC News, Nightline is held up as a success story: a transition

from the Ted Koppel-anchored seminar it was for 25 years to a

three-anchor format and ratings success amidst the cacophony of

late-night laughers.

If Leno had indeed left NBC instead of embarking on his illfated

and short-lived primetime foray, there’s little doubt he would

have ended up at ABC—at 11:35 p.m.

The feeling inside ABC News then was that the show had once

again dodged a bullet. But Nightline was still taking friendly fire

as recently as last month when Good Morning America news anchor

JuJu Chang mused on the air that she liked “the idea of

[deposed Tonight Show host Conan O’Brien] coming here and

working with us.” George Stephanopoulos warned: “Don’t tell

the people at Nightline that!”

But a Tonight Show With Jay Leno redux, says independent

news analyst Andrew Tyndall, “presents no long-term threat to

the Nightline franchise, since its appeal does not rely on being

the programming of choice night-in, night-out. Instead, it is a

reliable go-to destination on heavy news nights, and a refreshing

option when the musical-chairs [game] played by talk-show hosts

proves insufferable.”

Indeed, Goldston agrees that he

is not in the business of plotting

against the competition. “It’s not

something that we can really program

for,” he points out. “[Leno]

has Jennifer Aniston on, so we’ll do

Afghanistan. It doesn’t quite work like that.”

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

While it makes good headlines to compare ratings for Nightline

to those of the late-night talk shows, those comparisons are a little

dicey. News programs and talk shows have different target demos,

and Leno and Letterman both go an hour longer, with the second

half tending to drag down their overall numbers.

Season to date, Nightline is averaging 3.95 million total viewers,

a 1% uptick, with 1.58 million viewers in its target demo

of 25-54-year-olds, according to Nielsen (Sept. 21, 2009-Feb. 7,

2010). So, Nightline remains competitive in the 11:35 p.m. time

period despite an 11% year-to-year dip in tune-in for the demo.

That puts Nightline behind Late Show and ahead of The Tonight

Show in both categories. Tonight is down 46% and 26% among

total viewers and in the 25-54 demo, respectively, while Late

Show is up 7% among total viewers and down 3% in the demo.

However, late-night comedy shows seldom talk about the 25-54

demo, the more traditional news target.

The surge in viewers for O’Brien’s final weeks has put The

Tonight Show on top for the season in the coveted 18-49 demographic

on which much entertainment programming advertising is

sold. But it’s still down 21% year-to-year in that category.

Nightline’s ratings picture looks a little rosier when it is compared

to full hours for Tonight and Late Show, which rankles research

executives at NBC and CBS because the second half-hour

of late-night comedy shows trends down precipitously. Based on

the half-hour-to-half-hour comparison, Nightline remains in second

behind Late Show among total viewers but drops to third in

the 25-54 demo.

“Clearly, when the other shows were beating us easily, it never

cropped up,” Goldston counters. “It’s only now that they’ve chosen

to make an issue of it, which shows that we must be doing

something right.”

MORAN MAY BE IN DEMAND

In the end, the ratings race may be more about bragging rights than

bottom line. Nightline’s slice of the advertising pie comes out of

news programming, not entertainment fare. And anyone who has

watched broadcast television can discern the difference in advertisers

between news and entertainment. Even CBS’ 60 Minutes,

which often breaks into the top

10 most watched programs of the

week, is awash in ads for prescription

and over-the-counter medications

for late-in-life ailments.

“It’s a different audience and it’s

a different marketplace, and always

has been,” says Harry Keeshan, executive

VP of national broadcast at

media buying agency PHD.

News generally garners lower

CPM (cost per thousand) rates than

younger-skewing entertainment programming.

But, Keeshan adds, “The

reality is unless there’s another player

in [late night] moving forward,

there’s just going to be these two

guys [Leno and Letterman] knocking

their heads against one another.”

And that means opportunity for Nightline. Breaking news including

the Fort Hood shooting, the Toyota recalls and the earthquake

in Haiti inevitably lifts tune-in for Nightline, likely siphoning

viewers from its broadcast competition.

The show has a knack for putting a broadcast-news gloss on scandalous

tales. Cynthia McFadden’s interview with Doug Hampton,

the former co-chief of staff to Sen. John Ensign (R-Nev.), and Bob

Woodruff’s interview with Andrew Young, who helped John Edwards

cover up his affair with Rielle Hunter, are recent examples.

But the show is also competitive on the more serious interview

gets. Terry Moran has had multiple sit-downs with President

Obama, who despite his seeming ubiquity still drives tune-in.

And while Nightline has ostensibly found a groove, recent anchor

moves at ABC News may affect the program as well. Moran

has been mentioned as a possible permanent host of Sunday public-

affairs program This Week.

Asked what would happen if Moran gets the nod, Goldston

says, “We’d work something out. I would expect him to stay on

the team if that happens.”