Nightline does Dallas

ABC News' Nightline Monday will feature WFAA-TV Dallas reporter Brett

Shipp and his investigative report on misconduct in drug enforcement at the

Dallas Police Department.

The report, from Shipp and producer Mark Smith, has led to numerous cases

dismissed and suspects released, as well as an FBI investigation.

Shipp is the fourth WFAA-TV reporter since 1995 to have a local story

featured on Nightline, joining Byron Harris, Gary Reaves and Valeri

Williams, as well as former reporter Robert Riggs.