Nightline does Dallas
ABC News' Nightline Monday will feature WFAA-TV Dallas reporter Brett
Shipp and his investigative report on misconduct in drug enforcement at the
Dallas Police Department.
The report, from Shipp and producer Mark Smith, has led to numerous cases
dismissed and suspects released, as well as an FBI investigation.
Shipp is the fourth WFAA-TV reporter since 1995 to have a local story
featured on Nightline, joining Byron Harris, Gary Reaves and Valeri
Williams, as well as former reporter Robert Riggs.
