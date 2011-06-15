Nielsen: Viewers Streaming Online Video Watch Less TV

Nielsen's "State of the

Media: Cross Platform Report" says that those who stream the most television

content online are less likely to watch traditional TV, Media

Daily News reported.

In the first quarter of 2011,

those who viewed the most content online watched 18.8 minutes of video a day as

well as 272.4 minutes of traditional TV, the article said. The group that watched the least

amount of streamed content viewed 0.1 minutes online and watched 270.7 minutes

of traditional TV.

According to the report, the 18-34 demo is

most likely to engage in this behavior, the article noted. The consumers in that group streaming the most

amount of online video watched 27.1 minutes a day and 212.1 minutes of

traditional TV. Conversely, those who streamed the least amount of content

viewed 0.1 minutes a day and 246.5 minutes of traditional television. Nielsen

also reported that more than a third of TV/Internet users do not stream any

online video and less than 1% does not watch television at all.

The number of U.S. television viewers has

grown 22 minutes from last year to 158 hours, 47 minutes, with those who watch

the most TV clocking in at 10 hours a day and the least, one hour.

"While certain segments of the population are migrating

toward specific services and viewing habits, the resounding trend is this:

Americans are spending more time watching video content on traditional TV,

mobile devices and via the Internet than ever before," Nielsen said, according to the article.