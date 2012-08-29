Nielsen Survey Shows Online Grocery Shopping Up, Creating Opportunities for Marketers

With more consumers doing their grocery shopping online, marketers,

particularly in the food and beverage categories, need to identify those potential

customers and target them with digital promotions, a new research study by

Nielsen suggests.





"Marketers need to determine which consumers are

embracing digital for their grocery shopping needs so they can focus on the

right shoppers with the right digital strategies to improve consumers' online

experience," says John Burbank, president of strategic initiatives at

Nielsen.





While the survey is global -- it polled more than 28,000

Internet respondents in 56 countries -- the trend certainly applies in the U.S.







The survey found that consumers' intent to buy food and

beverages online has grown by 44% over the past two years, and that 26% of

respondents said they plan to purchase those categories via computer,

smartphone or tablet in the next three to six months. On top of that, 61% of

respondents said they currently use the Internet for grocery shopping research.

That's another area food and beverage marketers can use to supply helpful

information about their products, as well as couponing to motivate sales.





Among the respondents, 20% say they plan to purchase

electronic books, digital newspapers and magazine subscriptions, another area

where grocery categories can get in on the ground floor with advertising.





Clothing, books and consumer electronics are still the

categories that get the highest intentions for digital shopping, but according

to Burbank, online influence of consumer packaged goods products in

"clearly growing."





Other results that indicate a growing move by consumers to

go online for grocery purchases:





45% of respondents use the Internet to get information about

a specific grocery product

43% of respondents search online for deals

33% read a grocery retailer's promotional circular or flyer online

33% look online for coupons

26% browse a food manufacturer website

18% provide feedback through social media

11% use a digital shopping list

According to the survey, 47% of respondents reported spending

at least 25% of their total research time for grocery shopping-related

activities on a connected device. And 23% said they spend at least 50% of their

research time on the Internet.





Among those respondents who said they use the Internet for

grocery shopping-related activities, between 63% and 91%, depending on the

specific type of activity, do so weekly or monthly.





"Marketers need to encourage feedback and provide

specialized experiences that increase engagement and build a two-way

relationship with their brand," Burbank says. "In a world where

consumers have increasing influence on a brand's perception through social

media, ratings and reviews, authentic responses and generating advocacy is

critical."