Nielsen Reorganizes National Team

Ratings service Nielsen Media Research has reorganized its national sales and operations executive team effective Jan. 1.

Sara Erichson, senior VP, sales and marketing, has been named general manager, national services, responsible for all national sales and operations.

Dave Thomas, senior VP, strategic planning and business development, becomes senior VP, strategy and business development. Scott Springer, senior VP, national product strategy and delivery, becomes general manager, operations. Susan Buchanan, who has been general manager, operations, is leaving in the spring to spend more time with her family.

Thomas and Springer had also been serving as acting co-general managers, national services, since 2002.

The three will report directly to Nielsen President/CEO Susan Whiting.

