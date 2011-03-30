Nielsen Releases Ethnic TV Trends Report

Nielsen released its State of the Media report on Wednesday, which broke down viewing trends by ethnicity.

In

the report, it found that African Americans had the highest rate of total TV usage, live TV viewing, DVD playback and video game usage. The

study also showed that whites had the highest DVR playback. 40% of

white families own DVR, higher than average.

NFL

coverage across Fox, CBS and ESPN all were in the top ten in

broadcast/cable program rankings. The only ethnicity that didn't have

that was Hispanics, who almost exclusively watched Spanish-language

programming.

The

top three markets (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago) all ranked in the

top ten for each ethnicity breakdown. Boston, the 7th ranked market,

only ranked in the top ten for whites, while Hawaii, the 72nd largest

market, was the 4th largest Asian market. Atlanta was the second largest

African American market.

All the data in the report was compiled in November of 2010.