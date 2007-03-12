Nielsen Promotes New Ventures Exec

Ann Marie Dumais, VP of Nielsen Ventures, has been named senior VP, sales and marketing for the division, which develops new services.

Dumais oversaw the marketing Nielsen's Sponsorship Scorecard, which measures audience exposure to placed media in sporting events--i.e. in-stadium billboards, real and virtual, logos and sponsored contests.

The announcement came the same day that the ad community called on the ratings community to create brand-specific ad ratings.

