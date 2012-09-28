Nielsen Pacts With CIMM on Mobile TV Measurement Tests
Nielsen and the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement
(CIMM), a group of media companies, advertisers and agencies, are teaming up to
test ways to measure television viewing across mobile devices, initially
focusing on local TV markets.
CIMM was formed in 2009 in response to the industry's
widespread impression that Nielsen -- the gold standard for TV viewing data --
was not moving fast enough to develop techniques to gauge multiplatform
video-consumption measurement.
Now, CIMM is collaborating with Nielsen on the research
company's mobile Television Audience Measurement (mTAM) initiative.
Nielsen and CIMM will develop and test different approaches
to TV audience measurement using both passive and active applications on
smartphones, tablets and through an online website, mirroring how individuals
use technology throughout the day. The duo said the goals of the partnership
are to "transform self-reported viewing" by providing apps across multiple
devices as well as to improve measurement among younger adults.
