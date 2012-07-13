Nielsen: Netflix Subs Tuning In More TV Shows

While movies are still the mainstay for Netflix's

streaming-video customers, a recent Nielsen survey shows they're increasingly

turning to the service to watch TV shows.

According to the study, 19% of Netflix subs prefer to use

the service for TV or TV-like programming, up from 11% in 2011. Meanwhile,

subscribers mainly streaming movies dropped from 53% last year to 47% in 2012.

Netflix users that said they prefer to watch both movies and TV shows equally

remained relatively flat, at 36% in 2011 and 35% in 2012.

"Increasing original content could help to drive

Netflix users to stream even more TV-like content in the future," Nielsen

said in a blog post.

Netflix in June 2012 served more than 1 billion hours of

video, according to a Facebook

post last week by CEO Reed Hastings.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.