Nielsen: Netflix Subs Tuning In More TV Shows
While movies are still the mainstay for Netflix's
streaming-video customers, a recent Nielsen survey shows they're increasingly
turning to the service to watch TV shows.
According to the study, 19% of Netflix subs prefer to use
the service for TV or TV-like programming, up from 11% in 2011. Meanwhile,
subscribers mainly streaming movies dropped from 53% last year to 47% in 2012.
Netflix users that said they prefer to watch both movies and TV shows equally
remained relatively flat, at 36% in 2011 and 35% in 2012.
"Increasing original content could help to drive
Netflix users to stream even more TV-like content in the future," Nielsen
said in a blog post.
Netflix in June 2012 served more than 1 billion hours of
video, according to a Facebook
post last week by CEO Reed Hastings.
