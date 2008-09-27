Nielsen Mistake Hurts KFOR

A significant number of viewers who watched Local TV's KFOR Oklahoma City on digital television were not counted by Nielsen, their viewership incorrectly sent to a "digital viewing bucket," according to the ratings company. Those potential ratings points were erroneously assigned to KFOR's channel 4.1 multicast for almost three years.

Local TV Chief Operating Officer Pam Taylor said Nielsen has been forthcoming about the error, but acknowledged that undercounted ratings at KFOR hampered the station's advertising revenue substantially.