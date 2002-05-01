Nielsen to meter Knoxville

Nielsen Media Research said Tuesday that Knoxville, Tenn., DMA No. 62, will

become a metered market in October.

The research-measurement company will begin with 300 sample homes, increasing

to 400 one year after.

'We want to bring electronic measurement to as many markets as will support this

expanded service,' Nielsen general manager of local services Jack Oken said. 'We

are delighted to offer our Knoxville clients electronic ratings service 24

hours a day, 365 days a year.'

So far, only WBXX-TV, the ACME Communications Inc.-owned The WB Television Network affiliate, has signed on as a client.

Other stations have expressed concerns about the increased cost and timing of

the meters.

WVLT(TV) GM Chris Baker said his budget for 2002 had been

set before Nielsen told them of the measurement switch, and meters are a

considerable expense.

Stations in the market

currently pay in the mid-five-figures annual range. But that could

increase severalfold, depending on the pay schedule, for the combined meter-diary service -- although Nielsen offers

sliding-scale payments to stations to sign them on to the

meters at a lower monthly cost.

Rates would increase as, presumably, the increased information from meters

attracts more national advertising dollars to the market.

Baker said his station still might become a subscriber, but not likely this

year.

Jeff Lee, GM at market-leading NBC affiliate WBIR-TV, agreed

that the increased costs would be a challenge, but he said he will continue to

talk with Nielsen and no decision has been made regarding subscribing.

Nielsen said it doesn't expect the market to be as

difficult to win over as Fort Myers, Fla., and the newly People Metered

Boston, each of which have only one broadcast subscriber.