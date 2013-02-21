Nielsen to Include Net-Connected TVs in TV Household Definition

In what Nielsen called a "foundational change" in how it

measures TV viewing -- but initially is not likely to have much effect in

practice -- the research company announced Thursday that it will expand its

definition of a TV household for ratings purposes to include homes with

broadband-connected televisions.

That means that starting in September, Nielsen's national

People Meter sample of 23,000 TV households will include "over-the-top"

television programming, delivered over broadband to a TV set rather than via

broadcast antenna, cable, satellite or telco TV.

For now, however, the expanded definition includes only

TV-connected devices, such as Microsoft's Xbox, Apple TV and Roku's set-top,

not devices such as iPads or computers.

Only a limited amount of TV programming as tabulated by

Nielsen is delivered through Internet-connected TV devices today. For example,

Verizon FiOS customers can watch a portion of their linear lineup on Samsung

Smart TVs and Xbox gaming consoles.

