Nielsen: Hispanic TV Homes Jump to 40% This Season

With results of the 2010 Census

expected to show a significant increase in the Hispanic population, Nielsen has

been busy re-aligning its demographic meter. The television measurement company

estimates that 40% of U.S. television homes this season will be Hispanic households.

That's an increase of 3.07%, or nearly 400,000 Hispanic homes season-to-season.

It also outpaces overall household gains season-to-season (0.87%) by more than

three to one.

There were also more rank changes this

season in local markets compared to the previous season. Among the top 50

Hispanic markets, 22 markets changed rank this year, compared to only six last

year. Philadelphia had the largest increase, gaining 8% compared to last

year, followed by Kansas City (up 7.7%).

A modest increase in African-American

and Asian households is also expected this season. In the top 50 African-American

markets, Kansas City had the largest increase, up 4.7% year-to-year. And in the

top 50 Asian markets, Austin increased by 3.7%.

