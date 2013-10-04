Nielsen Global Survey Finds Believability Is The Key to Advertising Effectiveness

While consumer

trust of advertising seen on television, in magazines, on the radio and online

has grown since 2007, nothing can top word-of-mouth recommendations from

friends. That's according to a global study by Nielsen on trust in advertising

and brand messages.



The Nielsen

survey of more than 29,000 consumers in 58 countries worldwide, including in

the U.S., found 84% saying they trust

recommendations from friends-up from 78% in a similar survey done in 2007.





A bigger

surprise yielded by the study-and one to no doubt make marketers smile-was the

yield on consumer trust in branded websites, which ranked second in the

believability factor with 69% of consumers citing them. That was up from 60% in

the 2007 survey.



Consumer

opinions posted online were cited by 68% of those surveyed as being trustworthy,

with TV ads getting a vote of confidence from 62%, up from 56% in 2007.





Ads in

newspapers were cited by 61% of consumers in the survey as being believable,

but that was down slightly from the 63% who found them worth their salt in

2007.



Ads in magazines

were listed as trustworthy by 60% of respondents, up 4% from 2007; radio

commercials were tabbed by 57%, also up 4% from 2007; commercials before movies

were up a sizable 18% from 2007, selected this time by 56% of consumers

surveyed; and online banner ads were deemed trustworthy by 42% of those surveyed,

up 16%. Text ads on mobile phones also grew in believability, rising to 37% in

this survey, a 19% increase from 2007.





"Increases in

the trust of online and mobile advertising demonstrate the growing importance

of these formats, said Randall Beard, global head, advertiser solutions at

Nielsen. "With Internet ad spending reporting double-digit growth, advertisers

are exhibiting growing confidence in these formats, or at least a willingness to

make the investment."



Actions Speak Loud and Clear





Trust is one

thing; action is another. That said, the survey also concluded that, beyond trust

in advertising leading to consumer goodwill toward a company, it also motivates

consumers to go out and buy products they see in that company's ads, with the

percentages pretty much bearing that out.



Based on

recommendations from friends, 84% of respondents said they would be motivated

to buy a product and 70% said consumer opinions posted online could trigger

them to buy a particular brand.





TV ads as a motivation

for action were also high on the list, with 68% of consumers citing them, just

ahead of branded websites (67%) and ads in newspapers (65%).



European

consumers were the least likely to take action base on the various forms of

advertising. The survey did not break out the U.S. consumers, but next to the

Europeans, the North American consumers were the next least likely to buy based

on the ads they see.





While most North

Americans (82%) said they would be motivated to buy based on recommendations from

friends or family, the percentages came way down based on other types of

advertising. While traditional media ads on TV, radio and in magazines and

newspapers would motivate about 60% of North Americans to take action on an ad

they saw, the percentages were much lower for text ads on mobile phones (27%)

and display ads on mobile devices (35%).



What types of

ads resonate most among consumers globally? Humorous ads topped the list at

47%, in almost a dead heat with real-life situations (46%). Family-oriented ads

were listed by 38%, tied with health-themed ads and value-oriented ads. Kid-centered

ads were favored by only 20%, ads with animals by only 18% and sports-themed

ads by just 16%. Car-themed ads were even lower at 13%, celebrity endorsements

were listed by 12% and at the bottom sat athlete endorsements (8%).

