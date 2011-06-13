Nielsen Fact Sheet: TV Ad Spending Over $18B in 1Q
In the first quarter of 2011, television advertising spending surpassed $18 billion, up 9% from 2010, according to Nielsen's latest advertising fact sheet.
The fact sheet also stated that across
12 broadcast and major cable networks in primetime, there were 5,381
major product placements in 2010, a 22% spike since 2006. Reality TV
accounted for over half of the placements. The ads that aired during
Fox's telecast of Super Bowl XLV
were considered 58% more "memorable" than other commercials. Mobile
advertising is becoming increasingly more important, as the report
states that 58% of teens say they consistently look at mobile ads.
Personal
recommendations were described as the most influential form of
advertising; 76% said they prefer a trusted acquaintance. 49% said they
factored in online consumer reviews.
The
top five product categories were auto ($2,747), fast food restaurants
($1,110), pharmaceuticals ($1,052), wireless phone services ($938) and
movies ($917).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.