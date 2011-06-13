Nielsen Fact Sheet: TV Ad Spending Over $18B in 1Q

In the first quarter of 2011, television advertising spending surpassed $18 billion, up 9% from 2010, according to Nielsen's latest advertising fact sheet.

The fact sheet also stated that across

12 broadcast and major cable networks in primetime, there were 5,381

major product placements in 2010, a 22% spike since 2006. Reality TV

accounted for over half of the placements. The ads that aired during

Fox's telecast of Super Bowl XLV

were considered 58% more "memorable" than other commercials. Mobile

advertising is becoming increasingly more important, as the report

states that 58% of teens say they consistently look at mobile ads.

Personal

recommendations were described as the most influential form of

advertising; 76% said they prefer a trusted acquaintance. 49% said they

factored in online consumer reviews.

The

top five product categories were auto ($2,747), fast food restaurants

($1,110), pharmaceuticals ($1,052), wireless phone services ($938) and

movies ($917).