Nielsen Faces Second Suit

Alex Nogales, president of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, said his group will sue Nielsen Media Research within the week to stop the July rollout of "Local People Meters" in Los Angeles if the Don't Count Us Out Coalition hasn't decided to file suit by then.

Spanish-language powerhouse Univision has already sued to block the rollout.

The Coalition, made up of various groups with some backing from Fox, charges that the meters undercount some minority viewership. The coalition is expected to make its decision about a suit this week.

NHMC also yesterday released a white paper detailing its concerns with possible methodology problems with using the meters.