Nielsen Experiences First Quarter Loss

Nielsen recorded a first quarter loss, according to a report from MediaPost.

Nielsen's net profits were $42 million and it had $182 million in net losses.

Adjusted earnings on the other hand (excluding special items), came in higher compared to last year. Adjusted income totaled $64 million when compared to the $16 million in last year's first quarter. Its stock went up 4.4%.

Continuing operations posted higher profits, with first quarter revenues up 8.9% to $1.3 billion, a 7.4% gain on a constant currency basis from 2010's first quarter.