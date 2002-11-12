Nielsen estimates 106.7 million households

The total number of television households in the United States (including

Alaska and Hawaii) is estimated at 106.7 million, according to Nielsen Media

Research.

The new universe estimate will take effect with the broadcast week of Aug.

26 through Sept. 1, 2002, meaning each national rating point will represent 1

percent of the total, or 1.067 million television households.

This figure, which is projected through Jan. 1, 2003, will be used for the

entire 2002-2003 television season.

The new estimate represents an increase of 1.2 million television households

from the 2001-2002 season.

The new universe estimates complete the incorporation of data collected in

the 2000 U.S. Census.