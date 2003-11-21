Nielsen Drops KZTV from Nov. Ratings Book

Nielsen Media Research on Thursday said it would remove CBS affiliate KZTV(TV) Corpus Christi, Texas, from the November ratings book because of "certain on-air promotional activities" the station engaged in which may have influenced Nielsen diary keepers in the market.

Nielsen officials said the ratings company warned management of the station, owned by Eagle Creek Broadcasting, of the violation several times during the month, without avail.

KZTV (TV) General Manager Dale Remy said, "I am unapologetic for what we did. ...This was not my intention to create this. ...all I was trying to do was get credit for our viewers." Nielsen will not publish any custom reports or data containing KZTV’s ratings.