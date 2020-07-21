Nielsen Changing Digital Measurement Methodology

Nielsen said it is updating the way it measures digital video in order to offer comparable cross-platform metrics as technology and privacy requirements are changing.

The new systems will rely less on third parties and unreliable digital identifiers and cookies, and is being built on a technology stack owned by Nielsen that the company said will enable it to more quickly launch new products, and provide more granular insights.

Nielsen plans to roll out the new technology in phases starting in early 2021.

Products including Digital Content Ratings, Total Content Ratings, Digital in TV Ratings, Digital Ad Ratings and Total Ad Ratings will be based on Nielsen’s media panels, census, collection technology, proprietary bias correction and calibration models and diverse third-party partner assets; a network of walled gardens and platform data providers; a large ecosystem of publishers across the open web and novel privacy-centric audience de-duplication methodologies.

“Over the last year, we’ve been laser focused on transitioning Nielsen to become a platform company. With a privacy-centric lens, we are creating a flexible platform that we can quickly adapt to new technology, data and regulatory changes,” said Karthik Rao, chief operating officer of Nielsen. “We believe these changes will also position our clients to monetize their assets today and well into the future. We expect these investments to drive significant value for the rapidly growing digital ecosystem.”

Nielsen said the new methodology will help media owners better monetize their assets, optimize their spend and make comparisons across media, while media buyers will be able to validate cross-platform campaign delivery and make guarantees based on the trusted Nielsen TV ratings data that the industry trades on today.

“Nielsen's transformation of its digital methodology is essential to providing the industry with cross-media measurement that empowers buyers and sellers to optimize their spend,” said Mainak Mazumdar, chief data and research officer at Nielsen. “We are creating the foundation that will allow us to continue to instill confidence, deliver comparability and enable coverage in a cookieless future.”