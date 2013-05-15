Nielsen Catalina Services Launches AdVantics on Demand

This upfront season, the joint venture of Nielsen and supermarket-loyalty and

data-analytics firm Catalina, is launching a self-service version,

AdVantics on Demand, according to a report in Adweek.

The self-service system lets buyers and sellers run instant analyses to understand how heavily the Modern Family audience is weighted with facial-tissue-brand switchers, or how well airings of the movie Braveheart deliver heavy buyers of Pop-Tarts, according to the story.

The story said that NCS has done, since 2010, 1,400 such analyses with roughly 150 marketers, 50 agencies and 40 media companies. However, the story said, the workload has outpaced what it can do by itself, according to CEO Mike Nazzaro. That workload is expected to double this year.

The service will guide buying in 15 consumer-packaged-goods categories and 60 brands, the story said. Media agencies Zenith and Compass Point Media also are using AdVantics, along with 10 networks.

NCS combines frequent-shopper data from about 60 million households and set-top-box viewing data from 2.7 million households -- which yields an overlap of around 664,000 households -- whose data are anonymous and seen only in aggregated form, according to the story. The service also pulls data from Nielsen's People Meter TV-ratings panel and its Homescan consumer panel.