Nielsen C3 Accreditation Slips Under the Radar

It was revealed

at a panel discussion of TV audience metrics that few people in the industry

know that Nielsen's C3 rating were accredited, let alone nearly a year ago, MediaDailyNews

reported.

The Media Rating Council conducted an

extensive audit of Nielsen's C3 ratings three years after the national TV

advertising marketplace shifted to these estimates to base its advertisement planning;

the ratings were accredited in June 2010. However, the announcement of the accreditation

was lost in a release about Nielsen's local people meter ratings. Nielsen

executives contend that it was the MRC's responsibility to release the

information, while the MRC says otherwise.

The situation

raises questions as to how news of accreditation, which is intended to ensure

media ratings users that that data had been thoroughly reviewed and audited by

an objective third party, should be released; no current bylaw exists to govern

the release of MRC's audit results.