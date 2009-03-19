Nielsen Buys The Cambridge Group

Nielsen said Thursday it has bought The Cambridge Group, a Fortune 500 consulting firm based in Chicago.

Cambridge's target businesses run the gamut, including media and telecom businesses.

Rick Kash, Cambridge founder and CEO remains with the company, reporting to David Calhour, Nielsen Co. Chairman.

Nielsen said it was stepping up its expansion into the professional and consulting business to help clients find new ways to be profitable, a tough but crucial task in the current economic times.

Nielsen's portfolio also includes ratings, consumer marketing and information, trade shows and publications.