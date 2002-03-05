Nielsen, Benedek reach deal

Nielsen Media Research said it signed a new five-year contract to supply

ratings data to Benedek Broadcasting Corp.

The group deal covers 23 Benedek stations in 22 markets, including KAKE-TV

Wichita, Kan. (No. 65), and KGWC(TV) Casper, Wyo. (No. 200).

Benedek's stations cover roughly 3.8 percent of U.S. TV households. All of

them are nonmetered diary markets.