Nielsen Aquires NeuroFocus, Beats Out WPP Bid

Nielsen Co. has acquired NeuroFocus, with the deal expected to be announced soon, winning out over rival WPP's bid, reports MediaPost.

Nielsen

had originally bought a 30% stake in the company back in February 2008,

but execs familiar with the deal said late last year WPP made an

unsolicited offer which triggered a buyout option for Nielsen.

NeuroFocus,

one of the leading companies that uses neuroscience and applies it to

advertising, is becoming a hot commodity among marketers and agencies.

The company boasts new technology (Mynd) that it states can literally

read people's minds. Mynd utilizes a lightweight cap that reads

electrical signals sent by the human brain, and is fitted with Bluetooth

technology so it can interact with media devices in the near vicinity.

It

is not yet known what Nielsen plans to do with NeuroFocus now that its

the majority stakeholder, or why WPP even wanted to purchase it in the

first place.