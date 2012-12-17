Nielsen and Twitter Partner to Measure Social TV Reach
Nielsen and Twitter have agreed to a multiyear partnership
that will a deliver a syndicated-standard metric to measure social TV audiences,
called the "Nielsen Twitter TV Rating."
The new service is expected to be available commercially at
the beginning of the fall 2013-14 season.
These ratings will build on top of NM Incite's SocialGuide
audience engagement analytics platform. NM Incite is a joint venture
between Nielsen and McKinsey & Co. SocialGuide measures Twitter TV activity
for all U.S. programming across 234 channels in English and Spanish, and more
than 36,000 programs.
"The Nielsen Twitter TV Rating is a significant step
forward for the industry, particularly as programmers develop increasingly
captivating live TV and new second-screen experiences, and advertisers create
integrated ad campaigns that combine paid and earned media," said Steve
Hasker, president, global media products and advertiser solutions at Nielsen.
"As a media measurement leader we recognize that Twitter is the preeminent
source of real-time television engagement data."
"This effort reflects Nielsen's foresight into the evolving nature of the TV viewing experience, and we're looking forward to collaborating with Twitter ecosystem partners on this metric to help broadcasters and advertisers create truly social TV experiences," added Chloe Sladden, Twitter's VP of media.
