Nielsen and Twitter Partner to Measure Social TV Reach

Nielsen and Twitter have agreed to a multiyear partnership

that will a deliver a syndicated-standard metric to measure social TV audiences,

called the "Nielsen Twitter TV Rating."

The new service is expected to be available commercially at

the beginning of the fall 2013-14 season.

These ratings will build on top of NM Incite's SocialGuide

audience engagement analytics platform. NM Incite is a joint venture

between Nielsen and McKinsey & Co. SocialGuide measures Twitter TV activity

for all U.S. programming across 234 channels in English and Spanish, and more

than 36,000 programs.

"The Nielsen Twitter TV Rating is a significant step

forward for the industry, particularly as programmers develop increasingly

captivating live TV and new second-screen experiences, and advertisers create

integrated ad campaigns that combine paid and earned media," said Steve

Hasker, president, global media products and advertiser solutions at Nielsen.

"As a media measurement leader we recognize that Twitter is the preeminent

source of real-time television engagement data."

"This effort reflects Nielsen's foresight into the evolving nature of the TV viewing experience, and we're looking forward to collaborating with Twitter ecosystem partners on this metric to help broadcasters and advertisers create truly social TV experiences," added Chloe Sladden, Twitter's VP of media.