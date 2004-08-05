Nielsen, AGB Merge International Ops

Nielsen Media Research International and AGB Group have formed a joint venture to offer TV ratings in 30 countries.

The 50/50 partnership will go under the name of AGB Nielsen Research, be headed by AGB's management team and merge Nielsen's international operations with Kantar Media Research-owned AGB Group.

The combined operation, which will run as an independent company, will have projected revenues of about $110 million.Nielsen says there is virtually no overlap between the international operations. Among the markets that will be covered in the deal are Australia, China, Hong Kong, Italy, South Africa, and the UK. The one market with overlap is the Philippines, where there could be some layoffs.