Nielsen adds Dayton..

Nielsen Media Research is adding Dayton, Ohio, as its 52nd metered market starting in October 2001. Nielsen had already announced that it is adding Buffalo, N.Y.; Albuquerque-Santa Fe, N.M.; Austin, Texas; and Fort Myers-Naples, Fla., to its list of metered markets. Nielsen's metered market coverage will now represent 67% of the U.S. Separately, Nielsen has set the start date for the fall TV season on Oct. 2, following the conclusion of the 2000 Summer Olympics, which NBC will broadcast.