Nielsen Acquires NeuroFocus
Nielsen Holdings has acquired
NeuroFocus, Inc., a global neuromarketing research firm. Nielsen acquired a minority ownership stake in NeuroFocus
in 2008; this acquisition adds NeuroFocus to Nielsen's Product Innovation
Practice, and will continue to be led by founder and CEO Dr. A.K. Pradeep.
NeuroFocus's research measures consumer attention,
engagement and memory retention by monitoring brainwaves, eye-tracking and skin
conductance measurements. Its research results can be used by marketers to understand
effects advertising have on consumers. The company performs its neurological
testing at its laboratories for clients across the globe.
