Nielsen Acquires NeuroFocus

Nielsen Holdings has acquired

NeuroFocus, Inc., a global neuromarketing research firm. Nielsen acquired a minority ownership stake in NeuroFocus

in 2008; this acquisition adds NeuroFocus to Nielsen's Product Innovation

Practice, and will continue to be led by founder and CEO Dr. A.K. Pradeep.

NeuroFocus's research measures consumer attention,

engagement and memory retention by monitoring brainwaves, eye-tracking and skin

conductance measurements. Its research results can be used by marketers to understand

effects advertising have on consumers. The company performs its neurological

testing at its laboratories for clients across the globe.