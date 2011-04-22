Nielsen: 143.9 Million Americans Viewed Online Video in January

Nielsen reported that over 143 million Americans viewed online content in January - almost half of U.S. citizens - according to MediaPost.

Overall,

online viewing averaged four hours and 39 minutes per person for the

month. Mobile video viewing also experienced a spike, up 41% from the

same time as last year.

The

broadcast network websites received good news from Nielsen as well. As

social-media sites like Facebook and Twitter keep growing, in January

49% of all social networking and blog sites also spent time on the

network web sites. Twitter alone had a 76% overlap with the broadcast

network sites.

On

the market as a whole, TV advertising grew 8% in 2010 to $69 billion.

Of that, $20 million went to prime-time programming (a 6% increase), and

accounted for 43% of all TV advertising. TV advertising as a whole is

up 5.4% and takes up 57% of all U.S. advertising. -Tim Baysinger