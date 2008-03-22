Nick's Into Playing Games

Nickelodeon and the MTV Networks Kids and Family Group is dramatically upping its production and distribution of online games.

By the end of the year, Nickelodeon will add 1,600 games to its current library of 5,000 titles. It will also launch development tools allowing users to create their own games, and start targeted gaming sites geared toward specific demographics, in addition to an expansion of its existing sites.

For its demo-targeted gaming sites, the company will officially launch N-games.com in June, directed at teen girls. NickJr.com will launch 35 new games geared toward preschoolers.