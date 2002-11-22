Nick's Goffney joins NBC

Melva Goffney will become NBC's senior vice president of program research for

the West Coast division, said Alan Wurtzel, president of NBC research and media

development, Friday.

Goffney comes to NBC from Nickelodeon, where she has worked since 1999 and

most recently was director of research.

Before that, she was director of research at Disney Channel from 1997 through 1999

and director of program research at Comedy Central from 1996 through 1997.

She also worked in research at Cartoon Network from 1993 through 1996, beginning

her career in research at Camelot Entertainment sales in 1989.

Goffney graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1986, and she is

a native of Houston.