'NickMom Night Out' Renewed for Second Season

NickMom, Nick Jr.'s primetime programming block, has ordered a second season of NickMom Night Out with The View's Sherri Shepherd as the new host, Bronwen O'Keefe, the show's senior VP, announced Monday.

The stand-up comedy series has previously been hosted by comedians like Tisha Campbell, Caroline Rhea and Judy Gold.

The network has also renewed talk show Parental Discretion with Stefanie Wilder-Taylor, which is set to begin production this summer.

"NickMom is thrilled to have the multi-talented Sherri Shepherd host the second season of NickMom Night Out, a series that allows viewers to laugh at the comical experiences of parenthood," O'Keefe said. "We are also excited about the brand-new season of Parental Discretion with Stefanie Wilder-Taylor, which will serve up the perfect blend of sketch comedy, video commentary, hidden camera, panel discussions and more."