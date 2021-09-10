Nickelodeon Teams with NFL for New Series; NFL Playoff Game Telecast
Kids-targeted network to telecast NFL Wild Card game in January 2022
Nickelodeon will once again televise a live National Football League Wild Card playoff game as part of a new agreement between the network, CBS Sports and the NFL which also includes a new weekly primetime series.
Nickelodeon on Sept. 15 will launch NFL Slimetime, a new half-hour weekly series that will feature “Nick-ified” league highlights and game footage, youth football spotlights, and special guest appearances by Nickelodeon and NFL players. The 23-episode series will be hosted by CBS Sports’ analyst Nate Burleson and Nickelodeon star Young Dylan, and will also feature teen sports correspondent Dylan Schefter and Lincoln Loud, according to the network.
NFL Slimetime episodes will be available on streaming service Paramount Plus the day after airing on Nickelodeon.
"I am excited to build on the success of last season’s NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon with NFL Slimetime and another Wild Card presentation, Shawn Robbins, Executive Producer and Showrunner of NFL Slimetime said. “From Nick-ified highlights, expert advice, kid-focused fun and special guest appearances, NFL Slimetime will wow kids and families as only Nickelodeon can on a weekly basis.”
Nickelodeon in January 2022 will air a kids-targeted version of an NFL Wild Card game as part of a simulcast with CBS. Nickelodeon’s January 2021 simulcast of the Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints NFL Wild Card telecast with CBS helped both CBS Sports and the NFL reach younger viewers, according to CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus.
“Our inaugural NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon was an outstanding display of the power and the ability of ViacomCBS to continue to reach broader and younger audiences,” he said. “We are thrilled to team up with the NFL and Nickelodeon this season, offering kids and families a full season of unique and unparalleled NFL content, including our second edition of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon."
