Nickelodeon Teams Up With Marriott to Open Nick Themed Resorts

Nickelodeon has announced a partnership with Marriott resorts and Miller Global Properties to design and build Nickelodeon themed resorts. The first resort will be built in San Diego, with the goal being to open 20 resorts worldwide by 2020.

“This partnership with Marriott to bring the Nickelodeon experience to families all over the world comes at the perfect time, as the first generation of kids who grew up with our brand now have come of age and are having families of their own,” said Cyma Zarghami, President of Nickelodeon and MTVN Kids and Family Group. “Marriott knows hotels and business and leisure travelers, and no one knows kids and families like Nickelodeon. We know this will be a great combination, and it signals the beginning of a new era for the Nickelodeon brand.”

The hotels will feature Nickelodeon branding throughout the hotel, including “kid’s suites” with themes based on Nickelodeon shows. All of the resorts will be entertainment heavy, and will feature Nick character meet and greets and daily character breakfasts, including Dora the Explorer, and SpongeBob Squarepants. Each resort will also feature “Studio Nick,” a live theater capable of producing live shows for (and featuring) guests.

The San Diego resort is expected to break ground next year, with an expected opening of 2010.