Nickelodeon Study Affirms Kids' Strong Influence on Family Purchasing Decisions

A new study by Nickelodeon finds the power of kids'

influence over purchasing decisions has increased significantly over the years

and that unlike previous generations, decision-making within families is almost

entirely collaborative.





In a summary of the report, Christian Kurz, VP of research,

insight and reporting at Viacom International Media Networks, writes, "Whether

it's to teach their kid that his/her opinion matters - or because they feel

that their child has a stronger opinion or is more knowledgeable about brands

than they are - parents are asking their kids for their opinions and taking

them seriously."





The Nickelodeon study, titled "International GPS: Kids'

Influence," is based on a quantitative online questioning of 6,900 kids

9-14 and 8,700 parents of kids 6-14 years old across 11 countries.





One of the key overall findings is that parents and kids

have a very different type of relationship than past generations. Two-thirds of

the parents agree that they are closer to their children than their parents

were to them, meaning there is less of a generation gap. Sixty-one percent of

parents also agree they were more fearful of disobeying their parents than

their children are of disobeying them. And 83% of parents consider their child

to be one of their best friends, with the percentage higher internationally

than in the U.S.





The study identifies five approaches to decision-making

within families, with a majority of them involving kids' input.





The most common approach is described as a "Board of

Directors." In that scenario, 56% of parents make the final decisions, but

only after seeking their children's input.





Another approach is the "Family Meeting." In 44%

of families, parents and kids discuss and come to a decision together.





A third approach is the "Parent Screen." In just

over 20% of the households, parents provide options and let the child decide.





A fourth approach, which harkens back to previous

generations, is "Because I Said So." The study found that only

13% of parents still use this approach in making decisions on their own.





The fifth approach is described as "Kids Cut

Loose." In 9% of families, the children decide on their own.





There is a difference in how frequently parents seek input

from their children when making purchases. In the U.S., 71% of parents solicit

and consider their kids' opinions when making purchases. That percentage jumps

to 94% internationally.





Parents in both the U.S. and internationally seek their kids'

opinions when buying products for them. In the U.S., 95% of parents do, and

internationally 99% of parents seek their children's opinions. When making

family purchases, 69% of U.S. parents confer with their kids, while

internationally, 87% do. As far as making purchases for themselves, 28% of U.S.

parents talk about it with their children before making the purchase, while 55%

of international parents do.





The categories that kids are most collaborative in as far as

purchases go are clothes and shoes (85%) and fast food (also 85%). The

percentage drops to 56% when it comes to making vacation decisions and to 49% in

a mobile phone purchase.





Interestingly for media buyers, 94% of kids and parents

share the same taste in TV shows and 98% watch TV together. A surprising

79% of parents and children share the same music taste, while 67% share

the same taste in clothing and shoes.





Seventy-seven percent of kids accompany parents to clothing

stores and 98% ask for things, the study shows, and a near mirror 78% accompany

their parents to drug stores, with 93% asking for things. What may be a bit

more surprising is that a fairly high 67% of parents say they shop online with

their kids.





The study shows that kids learn about brands from friends,

online and from TV commercials. Sixty-seven percent of kids learn about brands

from their friends and 63% learn about brands online. Fifty-seven percent of

kids learn about brands from TV commercials.





While more kids may learn about brands from friends and

online, the study shows that TV motivates the most requests from kids for

products. Sixty-two percent of requests for brands by kids come from

seeing a TV commercial, 50% come for brands they've seen online and 46% come

from brands they've seen in magazines.





Among the conclusions of the study and recommendations to

marketers:





Understanding family dynamics when it comes to

decision-making is key to unlocking families' budgets.

Given the power of kids' influence over purchasing decisions, marketers would

be remiss to exclude kids from advertising or branding.

When creating advertising, marketers should keep in mind the types of products

and stores over which kids have the most influence.

For example, 98% of all kids ask for products at both

grocery and clothing stores, and according to the study, are

"frequently" granted their requests.

