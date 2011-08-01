Nickelodeon Promotes Geraci to EVP, Research and Planning

Ron Geraci has been promoted to executive vice president, research and planning, Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group, it was announced Monday.

Geraci oversees programming, consumer insights and advertising sales research for the network as well as its digital channels. He also manages research into viewer and user trends for the network and its advertising sales department. Geraci will continue to report to Pam Kaufman, CMO, Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group.

"Ron has made incredible contributions to the success of this company over the last decade," said Kaufman. "He spearheads consumer insights research that informs how we develop our programming and he educates the entire company on trends that are integral to shaping our business strategies. Ron's leadership and expertise will continue to keep us in the forefront of research for kids and families."

Geraci joined the company in 1999 as director of research for Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite and TV Land. He has also held positions in research at the National Basketball Association, Young and Rubicam Advertising, Showtime Networks and Nielsen.