Nickelodeon Out to Capture Kids

On-air and off, Nickelodeon is promising advertisers that it has the goods to deliver kid and tween viewers.

The network claims all 30 of the top 30-rated kids shows. Add in Nick’s web sites, movie division (five new Nick movies will hit theaters next year) and even a new Nickelodeon-themed hotel opening in Florida, and its connection with the kids audience is clear.

“It is not just about connecting with our programming,” Nickelodeon Television President Cyma Zarghami said. “It is about what happens when they turn off the TV.”

Nickelodeon welcomed advertisers and media buyers to Roseland Middle School (also known as the Roseland Ballroom) Wednesday in New York City to be schooled in its latest upfront pitch.

Along with traditional ad spots, the network is chasing more cross-platform marketing deals.

Of course, there was plenty of new programming on display. On pre-schooler block Nick Jr., Go Diego Go, a spin-off of bilingual hit Dora the Explorer featuring her cousin Diego, debuts in October. Coming next year is Wonder Pets, about three classroom pets who morph into super heroes.

For tweens, Nickelodeon is bringing back fresh episodes of favorites like Zoey 101,Unfabulous and Romeo. Next season, it will add Power Strikers, a live-action comedy from Whoopi Goldberg about a girls soccer team.

There’s fresh animation too. Nick recently debuted boy-targeted, anime-inspired Avatar. For next year, Nick is adding two: Catscratch, a SpongeBobSquarePants-looking fantasy about three wealthy cats; and The Xs, about a family of secret suburban spies.

For the second straight year, advertisers are getting yet another new avenue to Nick viewers.

Its all-animation digital network Nicktoons will start accepting advertising in the fourth quarter. Last year, tween channel The N added commercials.

