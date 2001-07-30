Nickelodeon, Jive Records team up
Nickelodeon is partnering with Jive Records -- home of such teen pop
sensations as 'N Sync and Britney Spears -- to create Nick Records, AP
reports.
'Music plays a vibrant part in the lives of our audience,' said Albie Hecht,
president of Nickelodeon's film and entertainment departments. 'We are excited
to launch a record label that will once again put Nickelodeon in the leadership
position in entertainment for kids and tweens.'
Cross-promotion will be a key theme for Nick Records. One of its artists,
Nick Cannon, will star in his own series for Nickelodeon this fall, and he was
recently featured on the network in a concert special. Nickelodeon is also
sponsoring the current tour of Aaron Carter, a Jive Records artist.
In addition, Carter will appear on the first release from Nick Records -- the
soundtrack to Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Movies film Jimmy Neutron: Boy
Genius. The soundtrack will be released Nov. 6.
