Nickelodeon, Jive Records team up

Nickelodeon is partnering with Jive Records -- home of such teen pop

sensations as 'N Sync and Britney Spears -- to create Nick Records, AP

reports.

'Music plays a vibrant part in the lives of our audience,' said Albie Hecht,

president of Nickelodeon's film and entertainment departments. 'We are excited

to launch a record label that will once again put Nickelodeon in the leadership

position in entertainment for kids and tweens.'

Cross-promotion will be a key theme for Nick Records. One of its artists,

Nick Cannon, will star in his own series for Nickelodeon this fall, and he was

recently featured on the network in a concert special. Nickelodeon is also

sponsoring the current tour of Aaron Carter, a Jive Records artist.

In addition, Carter will appear on the first release from Nick Records -- the

soundtrack to Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Movies film Jimmy Neutron: Boy

Genius. The soundtrack will be released Nov. 6.