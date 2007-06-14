Nickelodeon And Sony Partner to Produce Music And TV

Nickelodeon and Sony Music have formed a partnership to co-develop, co-produce and co-finance original TV shows, movies and records. Under the deal, the two companies will work together to develop and produce the original content for the next four years, with the potential to branch into other areas such as apparel and electronics.

“Music is in our company's genetic code, and it’s so great to have it more deeply infused into Nickelodeon through this terrific brand extension and partnership with Sony,” said Judy McGrath, chairman and CEO of MTV Networks, which owns Nickelodeon. “There’ll be some great new talent and content coming out of this deal, and we’re all excited about the TV and music we’ll create for the fans of Nick around the globe.”

The first project to come from the collaboration will be an original soundtrack from the hit Nickelodeon show The Naked Brothers Band, due sometime in the Fall. The show has already spawned a single, “Crazy Car,” that broke the Billboard Top 100 songs and has had over 90,000 downloads.





The new deal will not be first time that the two companies have collaborated however, they have previously produced albums featuring Nickelodeon cartoon stars Spongebob Squarepants and Dora The Explorer.

Other than The Naked Brothers Band soundtrack, no other projects have been announced.