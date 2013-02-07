Nickelodeon, Activision Strike Deal to Develop 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Video Games
Nickelodeon has
struck a deal with video game publisher Activision for the network's animated
series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Under the multiyear
agreement, Activision Publishing Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision
Blizzard Inc., receives global rights to develop and produce interactive games inspired by
the series.
"Activision is a leader in the gaming industry and we
are honored to have them as the global video game partner for our new hit
series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," said Sherice Torres, senior
VP, entertainment products, Nickelodeon Consumer Products. "We are
confident that these upcoming games will take gamers through interactive
environments and action-packed adventures that truly capture the essence, tone
and exciting elements of the Turtles."
Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles premiered on Nickelodeon in September 2012, and was renewed for a
second season shortly after. The network acquired the rights to the franchise
in 2009 for $60 million.
