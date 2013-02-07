Nickelodeon, Activision Strike Deal to Develop 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Video Games

Nickelodeon has

struck a deal with video game publisher Activision for the network's animated

series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Under the multiyear

agreement, Activision Publishing Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision

Blizzard Inc., receives global rights to develop and produce interactive games inspired by

the series.

"Activision is a leader in the gaming industry and we

are honored to have them as the global video game partner for our new hit

series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," said Sherice Torres, senior

VP, entertainment products, Nickelodeon Consumer Products. "We are

confident that these upcoming games will take gamers through interactive

environments and action-packed adventures that truly capture the essence, tone

and exciting elements of the Turtles."

Teenage Mutant Ninja

Turtles premiered on Nickelodeon in September 2012, and was renewed for a

second season shortly after. The network acquired the rights to the franchise

in 2009 for $60 million.