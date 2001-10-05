Nick writers want union
Writers for six Nickelodeon cartoons voted to unionize under the wing of the Writers Guild of America, West.
The writers on cartoons including Hey Arnold!; Invader Zim and SpongeBob SquarePants voted 19-2 for the guild to represent them in negotiations with the cable network.
Nickelodeon said it is waiting to see if the National Labor Relations Board orders a full formal election before responding. - Allison Romano
