Nick writers want union

Writers for six Nickelodeon cartoons voted to unionize under the wing of the Writers Guild of America, West.

The writers on cartoons including Hey Arnold!; Invader Zim and SpongeBob SquarePants voted 19-2 for the guild to represent them in negotiations with the cable network.

Nickelodeon said it is waiting to see if the National Labor Relations Board orders a full formal election before responding. - Allison Romano