Nick strikes Universal theme park deal

Nickelodeon has formed a strategic alliance with Universal Studios Recreation Group to develop Nickelodeon-branded features at Universal's theme parks nationwide.

The two companies said Wednesday they initially plan to create two major Nick attractions for the parks. The first attraction to be deveveloped, Nickelodeon Blast Zone at Universal Studios Hollywood, features flying rubber balls and thousands of gallons of splashing water in a 30,000 square foot interactive adventure with Nickelodeon characters represented.

The deal gives Universal rights to use Nick characters and intellectual properties in parks based on some of the cable network's shows, including The Rugrats, The Wild Thornberrys, and Rocket Power. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

- Richard Tedesco