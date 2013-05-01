Nick Rigg Partners With Brent Montgomery for Loud TV

Television producer Nick Rigg has teamed up with producer

Brent Montgomery, CEO of Leftfield Entertainment, to form the production

company Loud TV.

The company will produce unscripted and digital programming,

as well as branded entertainment.

Rigg has brought with him Julian Locke and Lauren Deen from

his previous company Leopard Films USA (House Hunters International, Man

Caves), where Rigg served as president for eight years. Locke, who has

produced and directed for the BBC and the Outdoor Life Network, will serve as

executive VP, and Deen, a chef and producer for such shows as Next Food

Network Star, will join as senior VP, lifestyle development.

"As a producer and executive for 15 years, it's been my

goal to create a new company that will produce original content across a range

of genres, and to assemble a team of nimble, dedicated and highly talented

people with the experience and guts to execute their creative visions,"

said Riggs.

"To form Loud TV with Brent Montgomery, a

friend and colleague who has built a powerhouse operation in Leftfield

Entertainment, is truly the best of both worlds."