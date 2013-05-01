Nick Rigg Partners With Brent Montgomery for Loud TV
Television producer Nick Rigg has teamed up with producer
Brent Montgomery, CEO of Leftfield Entertainment, to form the production
company Loud TV.
The company will produce unscripted and digital programming,
as well as branded entertainment.
Rigg has brought with him Julian Locke and Lauren Deen from
his previous company Leopard Films USA (House Hunters International, Man
Caves), where Rigg served as president for eight years. Locke, who has
produced and directed for the BBC and the Outdoor Life Network, will serve as
executive VP, and Deen, a chef and producer for such shows as Next Food
Network Star, will join as senior VP, lifestyle development.
"As a producer and executive for 15 years, it's been my
goal to create a new company that will produce original content across a range
of genres, and to assemble a team of nimble, dedicated and highly talented
people with the experience and guts to execute their creative visions,"
said Riggs.
"To form Loud TV with Brent Montgomery, a
friend and colleague who has built a powerhouse operation in Leftfield
Entertainment, is truly the best of both worlds."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.