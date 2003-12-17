Nick at Nite, TV Land Plan Originals

Nick at Nite and TV Land, cable’s homes for classic reruns, are branching out into some original programming. Some of the new shows could debut as early as 2004.

For Nick at Nite, Fatherhood, an animated show based on Bill Cosby’s book, is already in the works. In development is an animated show from Kelsey Grammer’s production company comes Zen & Buster, about dogs in Hollywood. Also in development is a sitcom Return Engagement about a group of fictional retired actors who live in the same apartment building.

TV Land is focusing on programs about television like TV Land Moguls, a six-episode series about TV’s biggest producers. The net has ordered a pilot for Living in TV Land, a glimpse at daily life of classic TV stars. In a nod to their own channel, TV Land producers are working on an original comedy Hello Out There about the behind-the-scenes at a classic TV network.