Nick at Nite Launching in Latin America, Brazil

MTV Networks Latin America says it will launch Nick at Nite on Nickelodeon Latin America and Nickelodeon Brazil Feb. 13.

The channel will be broadcast in Spanish in Latin America and Portugese in Brazil.

The launches mean another 16.5 million viewers will get to see such shows as Alf, Mork & Mindy, Different Strokes, The Addams Family, Bewitched, and I Dream of Jeannie.