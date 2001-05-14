Nick At Nite getting funnier

Nick at Nite will roll out in the coming months the new programming acquisitions, Cheers, Family Ties and The Cosby Show.

The cable channel delivered the news during the channel's advertising upfront session in New York Monday. Family Ties and Cheers will debut with week-long marathon celebrations, starting Sept. 23th and 30th respectively of this year. The Cosby Show will join the Nick at Nite schedule starting March 2002.

Also unveiled at the upfront, Nick at Nite has re-jiggled its promotional strategy to play off the current reality TV craze. Positioning itself as an alternative to reality TV, the channel will soon switch from the phrase "Block Party Summer" to the slogan, "Un-Reality Summer: Un-Real-a-Thon." - Susanne Ault