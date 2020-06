Nick, Nick, Nick!

Nickelodeon stood on top for kids viewership during the May sweeps, beating broadcast and cable competition in major dayparts. Its Saturday Nicktoons block averaged a 4.3 rating and 1.7 million viewers in kids 2-11, 39% ahead of its closest competitor, FOX, with a 3.1 and 1.2 million viewers. The WB hit a 3 and averaged 1.19 million viewers. Four Nickelodeon shows beat powerhouse Pokémon on Saturdays. Weekday afternoons, Nickelodeon had an average 3.1 and 1.26 million viewers, 48% ahead of Fox's 2.1 rating and 821,000 viewers.